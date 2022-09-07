Sarasota to ban cigarettes on public beaches, parks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners approving a future ban on smoking on public beaches and in parks. The ordinance proposal was voted on and is now being put together by City Attorney Bob Fornier.

According to Vice Mayor Kyle Battie, the city is responsible for keeping it’s beaches and parks clean and conducive to a healthy environment.

“Sarasota’s a paradise and it’s kind of unsightly if you walk out onto a beach, or you walk into our parks and there’s cigarette butts laying everywhere,” said Battie.

A similar ban was put in place to eliminate the sand ridden cigarettes, and then in 2012 a judge deemed it unenforceable- essentially lifting the ban. According to Battie, because the authority to ban smoking has now been passed down to the local governments the ordinance will be here to stay.

“We have a lot of very health conscious people on our commission. From our City Manager, down to the Deputy City Manager, to the commission itself- that want to make sure that when [the ordinance] comes to fruition that it stays,” he said.

Director of Florida Conservation Ocean Conservancy J.P. Brooker has been helping to lead ocean cleanup for the past 30 years. Aside from the second hand smoke, he claims people unintentionally eat a credit card’s worth of plastic each week- in part due to cigarettes.

“Cigarette butts are fundamentally little bundles of plastic. It’s called cellulose acetate,” Brooker explained. “Those fibers can break down and get into our environment. They can get into our shellfish, they can get into our birds, and Humans beings end up consuming a lot of that microplastic which get into the environment.”

Angelica Cadavid visited Lido Key from Orlando. She agrees with the Sarasota Commissioners starting the process to eliminate smoking on the beach. She said while relaxing near the beach, her mother was forced to move to a different area because of someone smoking nearby.

“She said she had to move because there was a man smoking and she could smell all of the nicotine,” she said. “It’s very bothersome to have somebody smoking in this area.”

As of now, the Sarasota City Attorney will write the ordinance. Then once it’s complete it will be brought back to the commission for a final vote.

