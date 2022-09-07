Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Rain chances are going up for the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The high pressure area over Florida will break down a bit today as a trough tries to move in.

The high has been helping to suppress the rainfall. Now, with the trough chipping away at the effectiveness of the high, our rain chances will go up. Additionally, as the high is forced south, our winds will shift south or southwest. This will increase our low-level moisture. Rainfall totals will increase and storms may cause minor road flooding at times. The increase in cloud cover and afternoon rains will lower the temperatures a few degrees over the next few days.

The trough of low pressure will lift out on Sunday and high pressure will build back in. This will return the Suncoast to more typical weather for summer.

The tropics are active. We have two hurricanes and two possible areas where development may occur in the next five days. The good news is that all of the activity is in the eastern Atlantic and none of the storms being tracked will have an impact on Florida.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte County deputies are investigating a death on a bridge in Punta Gorda Sept. 6.
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
Dash camera video of a tornado in a Bradenton mobile home park.
Watch: New video emerges of possible tornado hitting Manatee mobile home park
A driver was stopped after Sarasota Police say he was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
Longboat Key responds to residential building fire.
Fire breaks out at Beach Harbor Club on Longboat Key
PALMETTO LOCATION
Cirque Italia approved for permanent home in Palmetto

Latest News

Man continues recovery following gator attack in Myakka City.
Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’
gator
Man who lost arm during alligator attack speaks with ABC7
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 6, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - September 6, 2022