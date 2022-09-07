Rain chances are going up for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The high pressure area over Florida will break down a bit today as a trough tries to move in.

The high has been helping to suppress the rainfall. Now, with the trough chipping away at the effectiveness of the high, our rain chances will go up. Additionally, as the high is forced south, our winds will shift south or southwest. This will increase our low-level moisture. Rainfall totals will increase and storms may cause minor road flooding at times. The increase in cloud cover and afternoon rains will lower the temperatures a few degrees over the next few days.

The trough of low pressure will lift out on Sunday and high pressure will build back in. This will return the Suncoast to more typical weather for summer.

The tropics are active. We have two hurricanes and two possible areas where development may occur in the next five days. The good news is that all of the activity is in the eastern Atlantic and none of the storms being tracked will have an impact on Florida.

