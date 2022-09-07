Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Police: 70-year-old crossing guard dies days after being hit by SUV

Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (Gray News) - A 70-year-old crossing guard in Arizona died this week after she was hit by an SUV while on duty.

The Yuma Police Department reports Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard near the intersection of 24th Street and 8th Avenue on Sept. 1 when a Toyota RAV4 struck her.

Chavez was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old woman was driving the Toyota and hit Chavez while making a left turn.

Police said alcohol or speed didn’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Yuma police said the 70-year-old crossing guard was wearing a reflective vest. No children were injured.

The incident remains under investigation, and police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 928-783-4421.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte County deputies are investigating a death on a bridge in Punta Gorda Sept. 6.
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
A driver was stopped after Sarasota Police say he was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
Dash camera video of a tornado in a Bradenton mobile home park.
Watch: New video emerges of possible tornado hitting Manatee mobile home park
Longboat Key responds to residential building fire.
Fire breaks out at Beach Harbor Club on Longboat Key
Puss caterpillar, Megalopyge opercularis.
Scientists warn of venomous puss caterpillars in Florida

Latest News

mystery painter
Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment
Sarasota City Commissioners approving a future ban on smoking on public beaches and in parks.
Sarasota to ban cigarettes on public beaches, parks
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
2nd stabbing rampage suspect in custody, Canadian police say
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks