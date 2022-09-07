Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

Mysterious object seen over Tucson
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw.

According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m.

As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the west or northwest at a relatively low altitude.

After the object goes out of view, another is seen descending at the extreme left of the camera’s view.

According to WFIE, the same objects were seen over areas of Kentucky as well.

Meteorologist Arden Gregory said they were likely SpaceX Starlink Satellites that were visible for a few minutes.

“A neat sight for sure, but nothing to be worried about,” Gregory said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte County deputies are investigating a death on a bridge in Punta Gorda Sept. 6.
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
A driver was stopped after Sarasota Police say he was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
Dash camera video of a tornado in a Bradenton mobile home park.
Watch: New video emerges of possible tornado hitting Manatee mobile home park
Longboat Key responds to residential building fire.
Fire breaks out at Beach Harbor Club on Longboat Key
Puss caterpillar, Megalopyge opercularis.
Scientists warn of venomous puss caterpillars in Florida

Latest News

People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
LIVE: Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS hiring for the holiday rush holds steady above 100,000
You can become a Manatee BFF for International Manatee Day
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say