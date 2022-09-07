Advertise With Us
MCAT driver named Florida Operator of the Year

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Area Transit driver was named Para-Transit Operator of the Year by the State of Florida Commission for Transportation.

MCAT driver David Davis received the honor after beginning his operator career in 2017. Prior to this, Davis had worked in the medical field for 35 years. Since then, he has transported thousands of passengers to and from adult-day facilities, dialysis, acute medical centers and Veterans Administration treatment facilities, as well as serving passengers requiring life-sustaining transportation service for other travel needs.

“I love my job and what I do,” said Davis, accepting the award at the CTD Annual Transportation Disadvantaged Conference and Expo, clearly exemplifying the Manatee County employee maxim of doing “work that matters.”

Davis was nominated for this award by supervisors Benita Zarr and Brian Medina for his helpfulness, empathy and resourcefulness as an operator. He was also recognized by the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) with a Heroism Award in February 2018 after providing immediate assistance to a customer who had fallen and was wedged between her mattress against the wall. Davis jumped into action—establishing what was wrong —and took action to assist and comfort the woman while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

