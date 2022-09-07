Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Margaritaville at Sea offering free hero cruises for Florida veterans, teachers

Margaritaville Sets Sail with Margaritaville at Sea
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Margaritaville at Sea announced Wednesday that they will be offering free cruises for Florida’s heroes.

Community heroes, including active and veteran military members, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators will sail free to Grand Bahama Island.

“For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators to sail free on a much-deserved 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island,” reads a post on the company’s website.

The Heroes Sail Free offer applies only to the registered members sailing in your party. The Heroes Sail Free fare discount is applied during checkout or by clicking “View pricing by Guests.”

The “Heroes Sail Free” offer only applies to the verified member and sailings from September 9, 2022, through December 29, 2023.

For more info click here.

