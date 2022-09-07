Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
How to report a sick, injured or deceased manatee

Lee County and Manatee County officials joined up with FWC for a manatee rescue
Lee County and Manatee County officials joined up with FWC for a manatee rescue
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On this International Manatee Day, here’s what you need to know if you spot a sick, injured or deceased manatee in our Suncoast waterways.

Immediately contact Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Alert Hotline through one of these options:

  • Call 888-404-FWCC (3922)
  • Call #FWC or *FWC from your cell phone

If you need a translator for Spanish, French or German, please alert the dispatch staff to contact one for you.

Be prepared to provide information for the following questions:

  • Is the manatee alive or dead?
  • When did you see the manatee?
  • What is the exact location of the manatee?
  • How long have you observed the manatee?
  • What is the approximate size of the manatee?
  • What is the location of the public boat ramp closest to the manatee?
  • Does the manatee have a “tag” attached near its tail?
  • Can you provide a contact number where you can be reached for further information?

After contacting the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline, a manatee biologist will call you back to the number you provided. In the meantime, please take pictures and/or a video of the manatee to send to the biologist.

This footage can assist in determining what is wrong with the manatee and/or to help identify the individual through any unique characteristics if it happens to leave the area prior to further evaluation of its condition.

If you are not sure about contacting the FWC, please review some of the reasons that manatees are rescued.

