Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes 2023 Toll Road Legislation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed legislation to provide discounts on toll road in the state of Florida for frequent commuters.

Under this proposal, Floridians who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50 percent credit on their monthly bill. This proposal would benefit approximately 750,000 Floridians who frequently commute and would save the average commuter around $550 a year.

A map of included toll facilities in the proposal can be found here.

If passed, this legislation would take effect on July 1, 2023 run through June 30, 2024.

This new program will give customers with at least 40 paid transactions a month a 50 percent credit on their tolls between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

This proposal builds on the SunPass Savings program announced by Governor DeSantis on August 25, which is expected to provide $38 million in savings to those who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The SunPass Savings Program began on September 1, 2022, and will run for 6 months.

