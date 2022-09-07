Advertise With Us
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election

Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data analyst who is now running for Congress, is set to stand trial January 23, 2023, court records show.

Jones is accused of illegally accessing the DOH computer network at the height of the pandemic. Jones claims she is a whistleblower who was fired and charged after refusing to “manipulate” data on Florida’s COVID Dashboard.

Court records show a judge set the trial date during a case management hearing Tuesday morning.

The January 23 trial date is months after the November election in which Jones is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz in Florida’s First Congressional District. Florida’s Division of Elections web site shows Jones won the August 23 Democratic primary with 63% of the vote.

Jones was arrested in January 2021 soon after FDLE agents raided her Tallahassee home.

Jones has been out on bond since the day after her arrest and filed to run for Congress in September 2021.

