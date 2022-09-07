Advertise With Us
Elderly victim is stable following condo fire in Longboat Key

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials tell ABC7 that an elderly man rescued Tuesday following a fire at a condo on Longboat Key is stable.

The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.

The victim was found in the kitchen of the unit and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

He lived alone in the condo unit on the third floor, where the fire sparked. Firefighters found him on the kitchen floor and pulled him out, treated him in the ambulance and transported him to the hospital. The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause at this time.

The fire was contained to the one unit.

