Discovering the Art Bikes of the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You can see them randomly on the Suncoast. Bikes in all colors, with peace signs and flamingos. What’s the deal these artsy bikes? Meet the man who wants to spread peace, laughter and love across the land!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

