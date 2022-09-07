City of Bradenton Fire responding to fire at condo building

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire and Manatee County Emergency Services were called out for reports of a fire at a multi-story condo building.

Firefighters were dispatched to Fairways at Pinebrook, located at 4480 Fairways Boulevard. The fire appears to have started in a unit on the fourth floor. It’s the second fire in a residential building in as many days in the Suncoast. A fire broke out in a condominium building in Longboat Key.

The fire had since been put out but crews are investigating.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.