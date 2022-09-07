Advertise With Us
City of Bradenton Fire responding to fire at condo building

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire and Manatee County Emergency Services were called out for reports of a fire at a multi-story condo building.

Firefighters were dispatched to Fairways at Pinebrook, located at 4480 Fairways Boulevard. The fire appears to have started in a unit on the fourth floor. It’s the second fire in a residential building in as many days in the Suncoast. A fire broke out in a condominium building in Longboat Key.

The fire had since been put out but crews are investigating.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

