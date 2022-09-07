Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray...
In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old male juvenile had been charged with capital murder.

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend.

Killed in the Aug. 28 shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe.

Police say a person or persons in a car driving by a far north Fort Worth house opened fire on the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte County deputies are investigating a death on a bridge in Punta Gorda Sept. 6.
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
Bradenton alligator
Woman attacked by alligator in Bradenton
Johana Arteaga has been reported missing by the Sarasota Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing woman in Sarasota found
Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars
Stone Russell, a Bradenton Local attending IMG Academy is making the County proud.
Bradenton teen turns heads at world cup tournament

Latest News

FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack
Man continues recovery following gator attack in Myakka City.
Man who lost arm during alligator attack speaks to ABC7 about his encounter with the gator