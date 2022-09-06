Venice group plans condo for service workers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of business owners in Venice has come up with a plan to make sure their workers have an affordable place to live.

The Venice Pier Group, who owns Sharky’s On The Pier, got approval Tuesday from the Venice Planning Commission to begin the process of building a condominium specifically for their workers.

The idea is similar to a college dormitory. The building will be two stories tall with four living spaces.

Each living space will have four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a shared kitchen.

