Tracking Three Issues in the Tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC 7 is tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of Africa. It’s a disorganized system however it has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in two days and a 60% chance in five days. Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle remains a Category 1 Hurricane in the north central Atlantic Ocean. It will not threaten the United States. Tropical Storm Earl’s center is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda over the next few days, and strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane in the next 24-48 hours. Earl should continue northeasterly away from the United States.

Rain chances will continue to rise this week in the Suncoast area. Tuesday will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Boaters will see clearer skies in the morning with some scattered afternoon thunderstorms showers rolling in. For the seven day outlook, residents can expect a 70% chance of rain Thursday though Sunday.

