Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit

A driver was stopped after Sarasota Police say he was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.
A driver was stopped after Sarasota Police say he was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over the Ringling Causeway Bridge at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, “and now has a mandatory court date to set his fine,” the department said in a Twitter post. “Please slow down. The life you save could be your own.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton alligator
Woman attacked by alligator in Bradenton
Johana Arteaga has been reported missing by the Sarasota Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing woman in Sarasota found
Stone Russell, a Bradenton Local attending IMG Academy is making the County proud.
Bradenton teen turns heads at world cup tournament
Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars
The Humane Society of Sarasota County has been caring for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a...
Watch: Rescued beagles get first taste of life outside a cage

Latest News

Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time
Last beagle adopted from Humane Society of Sarasota County
Free mammograms offered for uninsured women in Manatee County
GF Default - Video: Fashion Funds The Cure
Fashion Funds the Cure to help fight pediatric cancer
Puss caterpillar, Megalopyge opercularis.
Scientists warn of venomous puss caterpillars in Florida