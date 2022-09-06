Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are sharing a cautionary tale about speeding, posting a photo of a ticket one driver received over the Labor Day weekend when he was clocked going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Police say the driver was stopped as he was coming over the Ringling Causeway Bridge at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, “and now has a mandatory court date to set his fine,” the department said in a Twitter post. “Please slow down. The life you save could be your own.”

🚨PLEASE SLOW DOWN🚨Sunday at 11:40pm, our night shift officers stopped a driver who driving 99mph in a 35mph 😣 The driver was stopped coming over the John Ringling Causeway and now has a mandatory court date to set his fine. Please slow down. The life you save could be your own pic.twitter.com/meTx0PYg1n — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.