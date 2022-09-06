All-clear given after Sarasota City Hall evacuated

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials have given the all-clear after Sarasota City Hall was evacuated. The evacuation occurred after a suspicious package was reported.

Officials say an employee was handed the envelope and the building was evacuated as a precaution. The Explosives Material Unit was called to the scene and searched the area. The all-clear was given just after 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

We’re investigating a suspicious envelope that a @CityofSarasota employee receive at City Hall. As a precaution, we’ve evacuated City Hall. Our Explosive Materials Unit (EMU) has responded and 2nd Street is closed between Orange and Lemon. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vo8uwC6Fwx — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 6, 2022

