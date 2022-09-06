Advertise With Us
A New Disturbance Develops in the Tropics

By Leslee Lacey
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 4pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. The disorganized system has a 20% chance of developing within the next few days. And another disturbance the ABC 7 meteorological team has been tracking has a 50% chance of developing into the next named storm within five days. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Earl remains out of reach for the U.S. and could become Hurricane Earl by as early as this evening. Earl will continue to track north and will not threaten the United States. Hurricane Danielle remains a category one hurricane and in the north central Atlantic Ocean. Danielle is expected to weaken over the next two days and remain far from land.

In the Suncoast area the rain chances will increase as the week continues. Typical summer style weather will be the norm with afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday. Sunshine will decrease a bit on Friday and Saturday with the chances of rain rising up to 70% and the timing of the storms will be shifting a bit as well with the possibility of some morning coastal storms.

