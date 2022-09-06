Local businesses welcome Labor Day visitors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether it’s soaking up the sun on the beautiful sandy beaches, or eating at one of the locally owned restaurants- people can’t help but fall in love with the beaches on The Suncoast. That’s the case with Gainesville couple Diana Roy and Gabriel Gigiliotti who have been roaming Anna Maria Island since Friday.

“It’s a really fun place to spend a long weekend,” said Roy. “The beach is really nice here.”

With packed parking lots and street lined cars, Roy and Gigiliotti decided to ditch their vehicle at the hotel and utilize the free trollies on the island.

“The tram here was really cool because we just found a place to park. Because parking here I guess is a lot harder than we thought,” said Gigiliotti.

“I don’t even know how to use public transportation and it was really easy,” agreed Roy.

Diana and Gabriel explained they went to many of the different restaurants and shops in the area, which helps the local economy .

Sun and Surf Assistant Manager Jennifer Francis said Labor Day weekend is a time they mark on their calendar every year to help keep them in the black financially.

“We’ve been busy this weekend. Typically, September is a very slow month for us. But, we do depend on Labor Day weekend to boost it a bit,” said Francis.

Francis said, aside from the foot traffic, she enjoys seeing the smiles on people’s faces.

“People are out and about, the kids aren’t in school, and people are off so they like to come to the beach. It’s been wonderful weather so absolutely people are happy and shopping and beaching and trying to relax,” she said.

