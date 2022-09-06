Last beagle adopted from Humane Society of Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The last of 18 beagles turned over to the Sarasota County Humane Society has been adopted.

HSSC in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, took possession of 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a mass breeding facility that has received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food.

HSSC said that many of the dogs had been bound to animal testing facilities. Of the 4,000 beagles, HSSC saved 18 of the beagles. Other Humane Societies across the country have taken in the rest of the dogs and will work on finding them a good home.

The Humane Society of the United States took on the task of caring for the rescued animals, disbursing them around the U.S. The Sarasota County chapter received 18 pups, who were quarantined for about seven days -- until Thursday, when they were able to run free for the first time.

And now, Sarasota County Humane Society is confirming that all of the beagles have found forever homes. All beagles adopted from HSSC were neutered, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested, current on vaccinations and flea, tick, and parasite preventatives.

Help fund the beagle rescue effort by visiting: www.hssc.org/give/donate/donate-now

But if you are looking for a four-legged addition to your family, the Humane Society has more animals in need of loving homes. You can visit them here.

