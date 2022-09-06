Advertise With Us
Free mammograms offered for uninsured women in Manatee County

(ky3)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast nonprofit agency will be offering free mammograms to uninsured women in Manatee County on Saturday, Oct. 1.

We Care Manatee is partnering with Bowes Imaging Center to provide the free screenings. To be eligible for this free-of-cost screening mammogram, the woman must live in Manatee County, be age 40-64, and be uninsured. All participants need a physician’s order. 

Eligibility will be determined by We Care Manatee and appointments can be scheduled by calling 941-755-3952.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women. Every year, more than 250,000 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed.  Regular mammogram screenings after the age of 40 are recommended to detect breast cancer early and help reduce breast cancer mortality. Unfortunately, many women in Manatee County will forgo this important annual screening because of lack of health insurance, the nonprofit said.

