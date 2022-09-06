Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Fire breaks out at Beach Harbor Club on Longboat Key

Longboat Key responds to residential building fire.
Longboat Key responds to residential building fire.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are on the scene of a fire in a three-story condo building on Longboat Key.

The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in a unit on the second floor. One victim has been treated and taken to the hospital.

The scene is still active at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton alligator
Woman attacked by alligator in Bradenton
Johana Arteaga has been reported missing by the Sarasota Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing woman in Sarasota found
Stone Russell, a Bradenton Local attending IMG Academy is making the County proud.
Bradenton teen turns heads at world cup tournament
Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars
The Humane Society of Sarasota County has been caring for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a...
Watch: Rescued beagles get first taste of life outside a cage

Latest News

Dash camera video of a tornado in a Bradenton mobile home park.
Watch: New video emerges of tornado hitting Manatee mobile home park
Manatee County EMS crew captures tornado on dash cam
Manatee County EMS crew captures tornado on dash cam
A driver was stopped after Sarasota Police say he was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time
Last beagle adopted from Humane Society of Sarasota County