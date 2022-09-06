Fire breaks out at Beach Harbor Club on Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are on the scene of a fire in a three-story condo building on Longboat Key.

The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in a unit on the second floor. One victim has been treated and taken to the hospital.

The scene is still active at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

