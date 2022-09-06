Cirque Italia approved for permanent home in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners approved Cirque Italia to build their new home in Palmetto last Thursday. The approval came after a 5-2 vote and the county commissioners previously denying Cirque Italia permanent residence on the Suncoast.

The cirque previously tried to build in Oneco right next to residential homes and Oneco First Baptist Church. Residents in the area became concerned over the noise from the cirque being so close and the r-rated performances. One of the four shows offered by the cirque is an r-rated paranormal performance that is based on the underworld, according to Cirque Italia’s website.

“There is a church and the church house is right next to here,” said Carol Pope, an administrator for Oneco First Baptist Church. “Do you really want r-rated by a church? Do we want r-rated in our neighborhood this is a neighborhood with small children, not just adults.”

With the concern from residents, and looking at the area, Manatee County Commissioners denied the cirque to build in Oneco. However, the new location is a mix of residential and commercial areas right off of US-41. The new location was formerly known as Fun City Go Carts. The location only has one entrance and exit.

“There’s only one way in and one way out and we are going to have a circus there, with multiple people driving in and driving out?” said Reggie Bellamy, a Manatee County Commissioner. “With four different shows and the way current society is, things can go bad very quickly nowadays and we only have one way in and one way out so that’s very concerning.”

Another major concern discussed between the commissioners was again the content of the r-rated performances. Commissioner James Satcher said the approval needs to be based on land use and not content. Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge stated earlier in the meeting that they do not regulate content when speaking to commissioner Vannesa Baugh.

“Churches, daycare, they were right there, they literally had to drive through it,” said Satcher. “Here they found a spot in Manatee County, how could they do any better, I don’t know how and so I will definitely not be voting to deny.”

Cirque Italia still needs approval from FDOT to use their pop-up tent for performances.

