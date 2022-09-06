Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda

Charlotte County deputies are investigating a death on a bridge in Punta Gorda Sept. 6.
Charlotte County deputies are investigating a death on a bridge in Punta Gorda Sept. 6.(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River.

In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said details about the incident will be released later today. Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays throughout the morning.

