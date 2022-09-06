Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River.

In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said details about the incident will be released later today. Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays throughout the morning.

