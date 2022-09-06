Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on a U.S. 41 bridge crossing the Peace River.
In a notice on Twitter Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit had shut down all but one southbound lane on the bridge.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said details about the incident will be released later today. Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays throughout the morning.
