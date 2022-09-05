Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding drivers to lock their cars up and remove any valuables.

Over the weekend, officers responded to nearly 10 vehicle burglaries during the shift.

The calls include the following neighborhoods:

🚨Villago Cir.

🚨Viscaya Pl.

🚨Conrad Ave.

🚨Pin Oaks St.

Most of those vehicles had been left unlocked, police say.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.