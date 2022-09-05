Advertise With Us
Rain Chances Increase This Week

Tracking The Tropics
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast area received is breaking away from clearer skies as the week progresses. The moisture availability in the atmosphere has been somewhat dry, giving residents more sunshine and clearer skies through Labor Day. However that moisture returns Tuesday and continues to increase throughout the week. Expect more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain climbs up to 70-percent by Thursdays, and remains about the same through the weekend.

As we continue to track the tropics for you, In the Atlantic Ocean, there is a disorganized system off the coast of Africa. This system has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. Currently Tropical Storm Earl has strengthened with sustained winds of 65mph. Earl is expected to grow into a Category 1 Hurricane in the next 24-48 hours. Earl is a slow moving storm moving north into the central Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to be a threat to the United States.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

