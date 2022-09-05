Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County.

Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle.

Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon Road.

Citrus and Marion County deputies worked together, sending out K-9 units to track down the suspect.

Once they did, Fleeming was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and grand theft auto.

