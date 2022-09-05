Advertise With Us
Man arrested for grand theft auto across counties

Citrus and Marion County deputies worked together to track down grand theft auto suspect.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Marion County and then fleeing to Citrus County.

Joshua Fleeming, 34, a resident of Homosassa, fled Marion County deputies this afternoon with a stolen vehicle.

Eventually, he crossed into Citrus County. Fleeming took off near W Dunnellon Road.

Citrus and Marion County deputies worked together, sending out K-9 units to track down the suspect.

Once they did, Fleeming was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and grand theft auto.

