Labor Day storms are isolated, but the week ahead looks WET!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our rain chances for Labor Day are low, mainly the chance for an isolated storm or two across the Suncoast. But we’re tracking a Low that will develop over the northern Gulf of Mexico this week. That Low pushed more moisture into Florida and widespread rains to end the week and next weekend. So keep an umbrella handy after today.

We’re still tracking Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle. Earl moves north, away from Puerto Rico this week, likely becoming a hurricane by mid-week. Danielle is far away from land in the north Atlantic Ocean. There is a small wave off the coast of Africa that we’re watching, but only a 30% chance of any development for the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.