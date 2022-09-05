Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Deltona man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl

Man accused of harassing six year old girl.
Man accused of harassing six year old girl.(Volusia Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Deltona man has been charged with aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl.

The girl’s father and neighbors reported a long pattern of worrisome behavior from Mark Greenburg. Volusia County deputies took Greenburg into custody Saturday.

The arrest followed a series of complaints from close to a dozen witnesses who have reported his behavior, including at least 11 incidents reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the past 8 months.

Those reports involved Greenburg harassing neighbors, yelling at them and their kids using a megaphone, and driving past houses while recording children on his phone.

Deputies responded to Greenburg’s neighborhood Friday evening after a father reported Greenburg walked to the end of his driveway and made several unusual comments to his 6-year-old daughter while she was playing outside.

The comments included words to the effect of “I’m going to make you famous” and “I’m going to turn you into a woman” or a “big girl.” Several witnesses gave similar accounts of Greenburg’s comments to the child, including that he was going to pick her up and take her to Disney World.

The father told deputies this and prior incidents have made his daughter afraid to go outside in the neighborhood.

The 6-year-old often visits her grandmother’s house in another neighborhood, where it was reported Greenburg parked outside Thursday and Friday and took pictures. Because he’s never been invited there and had no reason to know where she lives, the family believed Greenburg followed someone there.

Deputies attempted to speak to Greenburg Friday evening, but he refused to answer the door and said he would talk another day.

After obtaining a warrant, deputies with the Deltona Crime Suppression Team returned Saturday and arrested Greenburg without incident. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton alligator
Woman attacked by alligator in Bradenton
The Humane Society of Sarasota County has been caring for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a...
Watch: Rescued beagles get first taste of life outside a cage
Johana Arteaga has been reported missing by the Sarasota Police Department.
UPDATE: Missing woman in Sarasota found
graphic
Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!
Alligator attack in Bradenton
Gator attack in Bradenton

Latest News

Tracking The Tropics
Rain Chances Increase This Week
Bradenton alligator
Woman attacked by alligator in Bradenton
Ringling Trail
City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Police: Child in Florida finds gun, shoots and wounds infant