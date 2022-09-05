Deltona man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Deltona man has been charged with aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl.

The girl’s father and neighbors reported a long pattern of worrisome behavior from Mark Greenburg. Volusia County deputies took Greenburg into custody Saturday.

The arrest followed a series of complaints from close to a dozen witnesses who have reported his behavior, including at least 11 incidents reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the past 8 months.

Those reports involved Greenburg harassing neighbors, yelling at them and their kids using a megaphone, and driving past houses while recording children on his phone.

Deputies responded to Greenburg’s neighborhood Friday evening after a father reported Greenburg walked to the end of his driveway and made several unusual comments to his 6-year-old daughter while she was playing outside.

The comments included words to the effect of “I’m going to make you famous” and “I’m going to turn you into a woman” or a “big girl.” Several witnesses gave similar accounts of Greenburg’s comments to the child, including that he was going to pick her up and take her to Disney World.

The father told deputies this and prior incidents have made his daughter afraid to go outside in the neighborhood.

The 6-year-old often visits her grandmother’s house in another neighborhood, where it was reported Greenburg parked outside Thursday and Friday and took pictures. Because he’s never been invited there and had no reason to know where she lives, the family believed Greenburg followed someone there.

Deputies attempted to speak to Greenburg Friday evening, but he refused to answer the door and said he would talk another day.

After obtaining a warrant, deputies with the Deltona Crime Suppression Team returned Saturday and arrested Greenburg without incident. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody on a $5,000 bond.

