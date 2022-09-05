Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail

Ringling Trail
Ringling Trail(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction.

The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane.

So far, Phase I from US 301 to Lime Avenue is slightly ahead of schedule.

There will soon be an installation of accessible crosswalks, Finishing touches, bus stop pads, road striping and signage are underway and expected to be substantially completed by the end of September. It’s been a priority to complete this section and open the bike lane to offer enhanced safety to riders and connectivity to the nearby and newly opened Legacy Trail Extension. For those who drive this stretch now, please be mindful that it’s still a construction area. Be aware of signage and pavement striping and avoid driving in the bike lane.

Construction prep work has already started on Phase II, which extends from US 301 west to Pineapple Avenue. This leg of the corridor also will have a protected bike lane and will help bicyclists safely traverse from the Legacy Trail to downtown.

That section is expected to open in late 2022.

