Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash

Lilly celebration of life.
Lilly celebration of life.(Heather Haggstrom)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old, Lilly, who was hit by hit-and-run driver David Chang was laid to rest in a private closed-to-the-public service. Lilly’s family had a celebration of life remembering her. The celebration had family and close friends with flowers on display.

There is still no update on Chang and his extradition back to Sarasota. He is expected to be in court on Sept. 30.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Lilly’s death on Aug. 21 and All Children’s Hospital confirmed it at 11:20 AM 8/28/2022.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car.
Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice
graphic
Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!
Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment
North Port Police working vehicle vs. bicyclist crash.
North Port Police on scene of crash involving bicyclist
Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their...
Snook and Redfish ban lifted in Sarasota

Latest News

Alligator attack in Bradenton
Gator attack in Bradenton
Bradenton Marauders are finishing up the season.
Bradenton Marauders are a homerun for the Manatee County economy
Sarasota Sailing Squadron 74th annual Labor Day Regatta
Sarasota Sailing Squadron hosts 74th annual regatta
Justice for Rosie the Raccoon Event
Community rallies for for Rosie the Racoon