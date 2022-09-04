Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old, Lilly, who was hit by hit-and-run driver David Chang was laid to rest in a private closed-to-the-public service. Lilly’s family had a celebration of life remembering her. The celebration had family and close friends with flowers on display.

There is still no update on Chang and his extradition back to Sarasota. He is expected to be in court on Sept. 30.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Lilly’s death on Aug. 21 and All Children’s Hospital confirmed it at 11:20 AM 8/28/2022.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.