Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting

Police said two victims died at a hospital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.

Police said Sunday they responded around midnight to a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds.

Police say Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital.

Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location.

The university says initial indications are that its students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party.

Police are investigating the shooting.

