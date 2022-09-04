One hurricane, one tropical storm - What’s next?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical cyclones strengthened overnight, taking Danielle back to hurricane strength (barely!) and Earl a stronger tropical storm. Both will stay out to sea and far away from the Suncoast. Even though we’re in the peak of Hurricane Season, there are no good candidates for the next tropical storm in the computer models for the next 10 days.

Tropical Storm Earl (Station)

A few storms popped up Saturday, mainly to the south. SRQ only reported a Trace of rain. But Laurel and Nokomis received over an inch, 1.18″ and 1.27″ respectively. North Port reported a half inch. Slightly drier air moves in overhead to finish the Labor Day weekend, taking rain chances lower. Moisture returns through the week as a Low Pressure in the upper atmosphere dominates the northern Gulf of Mexico. That means rain chances shoot back up for the workweek.

Saturday rain (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.