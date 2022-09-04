Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure and they’ll likely get a pretty penny for it.

During a renovation of their 18th century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards.




When they looked inside, they discovered more than 260 gold coins.

The auction house Spink & Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.




They said the coins could be worth nearly $300,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

