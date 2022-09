SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 22-year-old missing woman has been found according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Johana Arteaga was last seen at the embassy suites on Tamiami trail here in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Ms. Arteaga has been found and is safe.

The SPD thanks everyone involved in getting the word out.

