Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Gator attack in Bradenton

Alligator attack in Bradenton
Alligator attack in Bradenton(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported an alligator incident.

According to the FWC, they received a call around 6 pm and dispatched an alligator trapper to the location.

The victim was transported to Sarasota Hospital and at this time the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

This is an ongoing story, more information to come.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car.
Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice
graphic
Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!
Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment
North Port Police working vehicle vs. bicyclist crash.
North Port Police on scene of crash involving bicyclist
Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their...
Snook and Redfish ban lifted in Sarasota

Latest News

Lilly celebration of life.
Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash
Bradenton Marauders are finishing up the season.
Bradenton Marauders are a homerun for the Manatee County economy
Sarasota Sailing Squadron 74th annual Labor Day Regatta
Sarasota Sailing Squadron hosts 74th annual regatta
Justice for Rosie the Raccoon Event
Community rallies for for Rosie the Racoon