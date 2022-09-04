Beach parking scarce for Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With beachfront parking lots packed to the gills, people are trying to create their own parking spots in nearby neighborhoods.

According to Holmes Beach Police Lieutenant Brian Hall, parking is always an issue at all of the beaches this time of year.

“No matter how many spaces we’ve had, people are always out here circling and looking for spaces,” he said. “Even years ago when there were more parking spaces, it hasn’t changed.”

On top of trying to keep people safe at the beaches, they’re having to make sure nobody is ditching their cars where they’re not supposed to.

“When we’re out on the beach or on patrol we go down the roads and make sure people aren’t parking where they’re not supposed to be,” said Hall.

CJ Corrado and thousands of other Labor Day weekenders went to the beach to get a little rest and relaxation for the holiday weekend. But, finding a parking spot made it difficult to get the weekend vibes underway.

“It is tough to find parking. We kind of took two or three laps around to find a single spot,” he said. “Once we found it it’s kind of like you got to lock it down. Obviously, we’re not heading out of here anytime soon.”

Dylan Weston of Lady Lake and Estaban Suarez of Summerfield knew the parking situation was going to be an issue. So, they decided to find a place to stay nearby where they could leave their cars.

“We rented an Air BnB for me and my friend here to park. But yeah, there was a lot of traffic coming in actually,” said Suarez.

For those who aren’t set on having their car nearby, they can park offsite and take one of the many shuttles or trollies to the beach.

Sarasota offers the Bay Runner, and Anna Maria offers their Island Trolley free of charge.

