Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re now tracking two named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle is far out to sea in the North Atlantic. Danielle was a hurricane, but weakened overnight. Danielle is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane again over the weekend. Also overnight, Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic. Earl could bring rough seas and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, but the center of the storm will turn north and stay out to sea. Neither storm will affect Florida’s weather.

Afternoon thunderstorms will take a little break for the holiday weekend with only isolated storms likely. Friday brought a few downpours with minor flooding around Bayshore Garden area of Manatee County. Rain totals in downtown Bradenton were 0.40″ and 0.39″ at SRQ. Rain chances stay lower through Labor Day, but pick up again from Wednesday to Friday. We’re tracking a Low in the upper atmosphere over the northern Gulf of Mexico which will bring heavier rains to that area, and also enhance our thunderstorm chances to end the workweek.

Earl (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.