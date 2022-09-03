Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re now tracking two named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle is far out to sea in the North Atlantic. Danielle was a hurricane, but weakened overnight. Danielle is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane again over the weekend. Also overnight, Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic. Earl could bring rough seas and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, but the center of the storm will turn north and stay out to sea. Neither storm will affect Florida’s weather.

Afternoon thunderstorms will take a little break for the holiday weekend with only isolated storms likely. Friday brought a few downpours with minor flooding around Bayshore Garden area of Manatee County. Rain totals in downtown Bradenton were 0.40″ and 0.39″ at SRQ. Rain chances stay lower through Labor Day, but pick up again from Wednesday to Friday. We’re tracking a Low in the upper atmosphere over the northern Gulf of Mexico which will bring heavier rains to that area, and also enhance our thunderstorm chances to end the workweek.

Earl
Earl(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car.
Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice
Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their...
Snook and Redfish ban lifted in Sarasota
Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota County
Siding was ripped from manufactured homes in Bradenton.
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
Father and Daughter accused of burning raccoon
Sarasota father and daughter duo accused of burning a raccoon alive
Powerful storm damages homes in Bradenton on Friday afternoon.
Storm damages several homes in two mobile home developments in Bradenton
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car.
Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice