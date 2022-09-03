Storm damages several homes in two mobile home developments in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a big mess that was left behind by a powerful storm Friday afternoon in Bradenton. It impacted parts of the Swan Lake Village development as well as homes on Colleen Drive in Chateau Village. ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan getting video and reaction from neighbors shortly after it happened.

“I heard a loud boom, an electrical sound and then it went boom,” said Juan Lauriano, a Chateau Village resident who had damage to his home. “I saw something fly right by my window, I said what the heck.”

Roofs of homes and carports turning into mangled metal. Another Chateau Village resident says it felt like the winds were 80 miles an hour.

“I heard the noise, I heard the winds coming in over the top of the palm trees,” said John Wall. “Caught this first house over across the road, sheet metal was flying everywhere and I decided to take cover.”

What neighbors say is they saw a microburst causing all the damage. Fortunately no one was injured.

“It was scary because I had never experienced anything like this before, since I’ve been down here,” said George Vomvoris, a Chateau Village resident.

