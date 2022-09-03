Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.(WGCL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota County
Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
Anglers in Florida can finally keep some of the snook and redfish they’ve been getting on their...
Snook and Redfish ban lifted in Sarasota

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer...
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car.
Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice