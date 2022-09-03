Advertise With Us
Sarasota Sailing Squadron hosts 74th annual regatta

Sarasota Sailing Squadron 74th annual Labor Day Regatta
Sarasota Sailing Squadron 74th annual Labor Day Regatta
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend marks the start of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron’s 74th annual Labor Day Regatta. Over 300 sailors between the ages of 8-80 across the U.S. and Canada have traveled to the Suncoast to race.

The Sarasota Sailing Squadron (SSS) consists of more than 800 volunteer members who are working to make the event happen. The group is working together with Sarasota Youth Sailing and Luffing Lassies to help promote the science of seamanship, and fellowship among the Suncoast community.

From September 3-4 sailors and spectators can participate in five separate race courses, a fish fry, and an awards ceremony.

