Sarasota father and daughter duo accused of burning a raccoon alive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe were arrested Thursday in connection to a viral video of a raccoon that was burned alive in a dumpster. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office, Alicia has no criminal background but her father has an extensive criminal record. The two are facing third-degree felony charges and Alicia is facing additional charges of tampering, said SCSO Sheriff Kurt Hoffman.

Hoffman said the raccoon had been stabbed by a pitchfork by Roddy before they went to lunch. When they got back, Hoffman stated they found the raccoon alive and proceeded to burn the raccoon alive in the dumpster. Additionally, Hoffman said the two claimed it was water in the gas jug and not a flammable substance which the investigation proved to be a false claim.

“In this business, we see a lot of man’s humanity toward their fellow man and their animals, unfortunately,” said Hoffman. “To see an animal essentially burned alive and to have Alicia making comments over the video... is the mind of a sick individual.”

SCSO took weeks with their investigation to make sure they collected all necessary evidence against the pair before handing it over to the States Attorney’s office, said Hoffman. The investigation collected surveillance video showing Alicia pulling the raccoon’s body out of the dumpster which is why she faces additional charges of tampering, according to Hoffman.

Justin Matthews had the video sent to him by a friend and according to him was one of the first people to call the Sheriff’s Office. Matthews owns a wildlife rescue company and has had to rescue raccoons before.

“It made me cry, I cry over wildlife,” said Matthews after he saw the video. “I try to help everything and I failed this raccoon, I couldn’t help him and it would just be nice if people could co-exist.”

The case is now moving onto the state’s attorney’s office.

