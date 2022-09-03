Families begin adopting beagles rescued from breeding facility

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescued beagles in the care of the Sarasota County Humane Society are all bound for loving homes days after the nonprofit took them in.

The humane society has said that within days hundreds of applicants filed to adopt the 18 beagles brought to the Suncoast from a troubled breeding facility in Virginia. ABC7 had its cameras rolling as one of those dogs was adopted by a woman who is thrilled to add one more rescue to her family of four-legged friends.

“Today is a joyous day for me,” Lynn Thomas said, her smile beaming inside the walls of the humane society.

It’s a joyous day not just for her, but for a friendly pup named Sage. Thomas arranged a meet-and-greet to see all the wagging tails brought rescued from the breeding facility and fell in love almost instantly, choosing Sage as the newest member of her family.

Thomas said she acted fast to make this happen.

The moment she heard about the 4,000 beagles being rescued, she started making calls immediately asking how she could help.

“I just was persistent,” Thomas said. “I want one of these dogs, and if I can’t adopt one of these dogs, let me at least do something to embrace them. Let me groom them, let me walk them. Tell me what I can do to make their lives a little bit better.”

Thankfully for both Thomas and Sage, adoption was a perfect fit. She filled out the paperwork and got the take the beagle home within the day after spending some quality time getting to know him inside the humane society facility.

Thomas has plenty of experience working with rescues and emphasized that caring for them is not like any other pet. Animals like this have been through serious trauma, so introducing them to home life takes a lot of time and patience as they adapt to a safe environment.

It will be a long journey, but she’s committed to giving Sage everything he needs, from medical care to attention and love.

“He’s going to have all that for the rest of his days,” Thomas said.

The massive beagle rescue is bringing attention to issues regarding treatment of dogs.

Weeks before this incident came to light, local U.S. Rep. Greg Steuebe (R) introduced legislation that aims to curb mistreatment of dogs for research purposes.

He filed the “Protecting Dogs Subjected to Experiments Act” in August, which would stop any biological, medical or behavioral research at the National Institutes of Health. Steuebe tweeted that this legislation would help stop mass-breeding facilities like the one that abused those rescued beagles.

