Community rallies for for Rosie the Racoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast community has rallied together to show their gratitude to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after the woman who recorded herself burning a raccoon alive was arrested. “Justice for Rosie the Raccoon” is the name of the event that took place outside the State Attorney’s Office 12th Judicial Circuit on September 3rd.

The group gathered outside the courtroom on the afternoon of September 3rd with the aim of giving a voice to animals like Rosie. The investigation of the father and daughter involved in the crime has taken weeks to properly compile evidence and is now moving forward. The two now face felony charges for aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence.

