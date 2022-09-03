Bradenton Marauders are a homerun for the Manatee County economy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Marauders are offering a fun and affordable opportunity for baseball fans along the Suncoast. As COVID protocols become less restrictive, fans are returning to LECOM park to enjoy an up close and personal professional baseball experience.

Michele Stancil, a Bradenton Marauders and Pirates fan stated, “Economically it’s not a super expensive place to go with your family. But they are always here. There are always things going on, we come for a lot of spring training, there are all sorts of things that go on during Marauders season”.

The Bradenton Marauders have played baseball games locally for the last ten years and the Pittsburgh Pirates organization has helped support the local economy with games since 1969.

