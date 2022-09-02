Watch for manatees! FWC issues warning to boaters ahead of Labor Day weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is issuing an alert to boaters who may be out on Labor Day weekend.

The vast majority of manatee deaths and injuries are caused by boat strikes. Here are some tips to keep our beloved sea friends.

You can help protect manatees while on the water this Labor Day weekend by following these simple guidelines:

• Wear polarized sunglasses to help spot manatees.

• Look for large circles on the water (aka manatee footprints), a sign that a manatee is nearby.

• Look for a snout sticking up out of the water.

• Follow posted manatee zones while boating.

Always report any injured, distressed or dead manatees to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-3922. Early rescue efforts may save a manatee’s life!

