Typical summer weather for the Suncoast Labor Day weekend

By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the Labor Day weekend, there will be lots of sunshine and blue skies. There will also be good chances for later afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The timing of the storms will be typical for a summer day in September. The storms will build in inland locations by late in the afternoon and slowly drift back to the coast in the evening. Beaches will be crowded this weekend and remember to seek indoor shelter when the thunder starts.

Tropics are getting active and hurricane forecasters suggest a busy several weeks of cyclone development ahead. It has been calm in the tropics for some time, but now we have a Tropical Storm Danielle; another area of interest that has a 70% chance for development; and a third area that has a smaller chance of developing into anything significant.

None of the systems being tracked will impact the state of Florida in any significant way.

ABC7 News at 11pm - September 1, 2022