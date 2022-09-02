Tool Time Tax Sales Holiday runs Sept. 3-9

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tool Time Tax Sales Holiday will kick off Sept 3. and run through Sept. 9.

The Department has created the Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday webpage with information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties.

Qualifying items include items from work gloves selling for $25 or less to power tools and vehicle toolboxes selling for $300 or less. The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Please visit the page at floridarevenue.com/tooltime.

