Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Tool Time Tax Sales Holiday runs Sept. 3-9

Sales tax holiday
Sales tax holiday(WAFF)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tool Time Tax Sales Holiday will kick off Sept 3. and run through Sept. 9.

The Department has created the Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday webpage with information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties.

Qualifying items include items from work gloves selling for $25 or less to power tools and vehicle toolboxes selling for $300 or less. The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Please visit the page at floridarevenue.com/tooltime.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota County Sherriff
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota county
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment

Latest News

Danielle was upgraded to a hurricane Friday morning. The storm is no threat to land.
Danielle now a hurricane; no threat to land
Amber Alert issued for Jorge Morales
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old out of Dade County
Watch for manatees! FWC issues warning to boaters ahead of Labor Day weekend
A child waves a souvenir flag while waiting on the Max Brewer Bridge to view the launch on Pad...
Once in the doldrums, Florida coast hums with space launches