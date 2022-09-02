Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County.

Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.

Residents told ABC7 that just after 2:20, they heard the sound of paneling being ripped off homes. Crews are out assessing the damage now.

No injuries have been reported.

