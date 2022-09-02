Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was airlifted following a serious crash in Venice.

Both lanes of eastbound East Venice Avenue at Venetian Parkway are shut down at this time for investigation. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a blue Mustang traveling on E. Venice Ave. went off the roadway and struck a 59-year-old woman mowing grass at her residence. Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue responded.

The female victim was flown by helicopter to SMH in Sarasota with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mustang is being detained by Venice Police as part of the investigation.

