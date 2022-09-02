Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car.
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by car.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was airlifted following a serious crash in Venice.

Both lanes of eastbound East Venice Avenue at Venetian Parkway are shut down at this time for investigation. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a blue Mustang traveling on E. Venice Ave. went off the roadway and struck a 59-year-old woman mowing grass at her residence. Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue responded.

The female victim was flown by helicopter to SMH in Sarasota with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mustang is being detained by Venice Police as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota County
Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being...
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Crews work to stop rainwater collection at Piney Point
North Port Police working vehicle vs. bicyclist crash.
North Port Police on scene of crash involving bicyclist
Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam
Lashay Smith
Bradenton man arrested by Sarasota PD after fentanyl found during traffic stop